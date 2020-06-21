Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of BOH opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

