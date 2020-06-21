Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Ally Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

