Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FBNC. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of FBNC opened at $23.21 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 163.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 50.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.