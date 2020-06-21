Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issued By Colliers Secur.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Chembio Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Colliers Secur. has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CEMI. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.30. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $839,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

