Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaris Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter.

AD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of AD opened at C$12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$23.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -339.51%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

