Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $22.65 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

