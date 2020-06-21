Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.86

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.48. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 170 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Q.E.P. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

