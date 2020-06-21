PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.77. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 47,832 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

