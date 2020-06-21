Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PHPYF opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17. Pushpay has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
Pushpay Company Profile
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.