Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PHPYF opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17. Pushpay has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app. The company provides engagement, payments, and administration solutions, which enables its customers to enhance participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

