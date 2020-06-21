ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.78

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and traded as high as $42.10. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

