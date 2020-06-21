ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.77

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $26.85. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 190,600 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

