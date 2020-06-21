Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $1.06. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

