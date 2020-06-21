Pi Financial Downgrades MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) to Hold

Pi Financial cut shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

MEDIF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.