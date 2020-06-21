Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.98

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.98 and traded as low as $54.00. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 56,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.22.

In related news, insider Stephane Gibon bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,455.01). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,099 ($52.17) per share, with a total value of £8,607,900 ($10,955,708.29). Insiders have bought 310,000 shares of company stock worth $864,690,000 in the last 90 days.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

