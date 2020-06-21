Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $72.20 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

