Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 23 to GBX 31. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock. Petropavlovsk traded as high as GBX 29.65 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.58 ($0.38), with a volume of 10346152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19. The company has a market capitalization of $979.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

