Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.67

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.67 and traded as low as $28.66. Perpetual shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 280,920 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Perpetual Company Profile (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

