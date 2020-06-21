Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.62

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.62 and traded as low as $21.17. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWOD shares. ValuEngine cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

