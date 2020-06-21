Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $548.64

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $548.64 and traded as high as $589.60. Pearson shares last traded at $586.00, with a volume of 5,810,388 shares trading hands.

PSON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 625.20 ($7.96) to GBX 678 ($8.63) in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 465 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 614.36 ($7.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 548.64.

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($684,739.72). Also, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

