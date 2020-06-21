PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBFX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 113.76%. Research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 317,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,861. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 169,681 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

