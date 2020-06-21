Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Paychex worth $133,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,883 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,657,000 after purchasing an additional 425,338 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,793,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

