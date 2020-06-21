Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.66. Pathfinder Income Unt shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

About Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN)

Pathfinder Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched by Middlefield Fund Management Limited. It is managed by Middlefield Capital Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed-income markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in convertible debentures. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stocks picking approach with focus on factors like stable historical and expected future cash flows, strong balance sheets, robust financial ratios with an emphasis on debt coverage and superior prospects for growth to create its portfolio.

