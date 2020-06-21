Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.35

Shares of Partnerre Ltd (NYSE:PRE.PH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.35 and traded as high as $26.42. Partnerre shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 414,631 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

About Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH)

PartnerRe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance worldwide. It operates through three segments: Property & Casualty, Specialty, and Life and Health. The company reinsures various risks, including agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial risks, marine, motor, multiline, and property, as well as mortality, longevity, accident, and health products.

