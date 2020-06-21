Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,132.19

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,132.19 and traded as low as $1,960.00. Pantheon International shares last traded at $2,075.00, with a volume of 60,027 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,917.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,132.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

