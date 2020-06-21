Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 14,700 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANL. TheStreet cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions makes up approximately 7.0% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VR Advisory Services Ltd owned approximately 3.40% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

