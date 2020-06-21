Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $264.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average is $264.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.18.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.