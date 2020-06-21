Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 16,752 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 79.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Verisign were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.26 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.28. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

