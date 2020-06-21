Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 16,402 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $7,224,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $53,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $607,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,419.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $892,165. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

