Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its stake in Cerner by 13.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

CERN opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

