Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,848 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,309,000 after purchasing an additional 208,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.