Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 716.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,354 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Carnival were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.83 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.