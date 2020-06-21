Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 6,798 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

