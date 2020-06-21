Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 176,675 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.