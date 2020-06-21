Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 534,372 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 140.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,627 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 38.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:BEN opened at $21.95 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.