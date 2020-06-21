Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 164.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.81.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

