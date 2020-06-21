Paloma Partners Management Co Has $792,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,907 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 31,103 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,845,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,696 shares of company stock worth $26,430,706. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.