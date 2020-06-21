Paloma Partners Management Co Has $702,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.