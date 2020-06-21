Paloma Partners Management Co Has $649,000 Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,918,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

