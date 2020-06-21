Paloma Partners Management Co Has $628,000 Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 125,581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,617 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.