Paloma Partners Management Co Has $598,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in US Foods were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.40. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

