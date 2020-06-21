Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 9,579 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $73.97 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.