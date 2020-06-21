Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 7,406 Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Dover by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $94.90 on Friday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

