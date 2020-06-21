Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 666 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of AME stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

