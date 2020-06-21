Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 61.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NOV opened at $11.74 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

