Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,377.44

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,377.44 and traded as high as $1,544.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,518.00, with a volume of 68,674 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($17.75) to GBX 1,360 ($17.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,370.83 ($17.45).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,257.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,377.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $861.58 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

