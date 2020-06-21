OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

