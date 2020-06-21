Oracle’s (ORCL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Oracle stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

