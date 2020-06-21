Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 47.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Oracle by 201.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 118,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 79,144 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 655,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

