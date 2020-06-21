Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.54. Opsens shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Opsens from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

