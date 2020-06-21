OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.55.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). OpGen had a negative net margin of 405.10% and a negative return on equity of 241.40%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OpGen news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 55,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $129,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,419 shares of company stock valued at $632,623. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

